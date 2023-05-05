Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.17. 2,530,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

