Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GINN. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

GINN traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $320.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

