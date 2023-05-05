Highland Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

