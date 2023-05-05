HI (HI) Price Down 16.9% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $387,829.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026212 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,547.07 or 1.00011828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00684322 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $572,330.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

