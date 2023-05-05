HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

DINO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 8.7 %

DINO stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

