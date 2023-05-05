Herr Investment Group LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.48. 401,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,932. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

