Herr Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000.

BATS:BBJP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,408 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

