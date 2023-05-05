Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.09. 203,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

