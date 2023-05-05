Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 86,099 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $6,789,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,251,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 842,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

