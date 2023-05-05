Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $72,000 in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANEB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
