Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $5.32 Million in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,428,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 940,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

