Herr Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,350,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. NexGen Energy comprises about 0.6% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.49% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 864,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 530,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 161,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,969. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

