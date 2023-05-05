Herr Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,677,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,858,000. Eneti makes up approximately 1.0% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Eneti Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NETI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 72,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,804. The company has a market cap of $315.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Eneti Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Eneti had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the development of offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

