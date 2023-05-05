Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,788.06% and a negative return on equity of 171.90%. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 8.2 %
NASDAQ HSDT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.76.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
