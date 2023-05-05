Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,788.06% and a negative return on equity of 171.90%. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ HSDT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

