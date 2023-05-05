Hedera Price Hits $0.0583 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $19.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,547 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,547.018158 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05772707 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $17,602,498.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

