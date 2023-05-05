Heather C. Getz Sells 64,536 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 1,341,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $437.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Butterfly Network

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

