Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Purchases 40,198 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 40,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 300,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

