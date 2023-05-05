Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $5.97 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rogers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $273.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

