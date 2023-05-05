Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 66,150 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,150 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.27 and a beta of 1.76. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

