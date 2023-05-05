Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 280,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of International General Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in International General Insurance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,660,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 209,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.17. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.