Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 80,600 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,577,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accuray by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 131.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 72.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Accuray by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Accuray Stock Up 1.1 %

ARAY stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.