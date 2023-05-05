Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.