Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Popular worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Popular by 1,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 98.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 29.29%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
