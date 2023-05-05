Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $115.18.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.