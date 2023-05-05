Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.77 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,645 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

