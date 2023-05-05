Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,751 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

ELV opened at $467.29 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.14 and a 200-day moving average of $490.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

