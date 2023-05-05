Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 21,550 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.11% of AudioCodes worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,837 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 77.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

