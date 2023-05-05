Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Healthpeak Properties worth $71,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after buying an additional 332,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,562,000 after buying an additional 2,003,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

