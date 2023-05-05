Head to Head Survey: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) vs. International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $293.43 million 2.85 -$170,000.00 ($0.01) -1,907.00 International Money Express $546.80 million 1.73 $57.33 million $1.49 17.46

Profitability

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Radware and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -2.43% -0.40% -0.23% International Money Express 10.48% 42.49% 15.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Radware and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 2 1 0 2.33 International Money Express 0 0 3 0 3.00

Radware presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Radware.

Volatility & Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Radware on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

