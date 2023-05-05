Head to Head Review: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) vs. Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital 32.23% 30.22% 12.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Victory Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 4 1 2.63 Victory Capital 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $43.57, suggesting a potential upside of 39.74%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $32.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Victory Capital pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Victory Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.42 N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital $854.80 million 2.26 $275.51 million $3.81 7.52

Victory Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Victory Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

