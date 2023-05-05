HC Wainwright Lowers Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $22.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.14% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $12.35. 1,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valneva has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $854.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 94.25% and a negative net margin of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
