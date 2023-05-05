HC Wainwright Lowers IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
IMV Price Performance
IMV stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. IMV has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IMV will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.
See Also
