HC Wainwright Lowers IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IMV stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. IMV has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IMV will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IMV by 680.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.

