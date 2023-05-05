Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hayward had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,095,125 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,115 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $11,784,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAYW. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

