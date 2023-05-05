Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Handelsbanken

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Harvia Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS HRVFF remained flat at C$19.30 during trading hours on Friday. Harvia Oyj has a one year low of C$19.30 and a one year high of C$19.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.47.
About Harvia Oyj
