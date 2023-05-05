Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $753,920.24

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.89 or 0.00104701 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and $753,920.24 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

