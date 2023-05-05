Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.12 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,432. The company has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

