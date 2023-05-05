Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.94

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 594848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Harsco Trading Up 9.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

