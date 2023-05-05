Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 10.7 %

NYSE HBI opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

