Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading 1% Higher

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.50 ($13.74) and last traded at €12.50 ($13.74). 30,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.38 ($13.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.16.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Featured Stories

