Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HNRG. B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

HNRG opened at $7.50 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $248.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.63. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 258,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 81,018 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

