Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Haleon were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 364 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

HLN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.