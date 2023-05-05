Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 380 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,373,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.96. 1,183,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

