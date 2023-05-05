Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,461 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,822,000 after buying an additional 153,088 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.63. 554,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

