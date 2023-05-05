Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 162,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. 932,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

