Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $114.89. 1,991,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

