Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.82. 619,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,463. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

