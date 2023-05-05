Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 80 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.74. The company had a trading volume of 762,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.00 and a 200 day moving average of $505.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

