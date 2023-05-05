Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 650 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,270,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,444,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

