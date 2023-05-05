Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 225 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. 1,053,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,745. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

