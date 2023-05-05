Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 200 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. 541,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,083. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.